Election 2024: Key races to watch in Ohio and the Miami Valley

OHIO — Voters heading to the polls will decide several key issues in the state and the Miami Valley.

New Center 7 will be following the key races like the Presidential and Senate elections, as well as the local issues and levies on the ballot all day long.

Here are some of the key issues and races Ohioans will see on their ballots today:

State Issue 1:

State Issue 1 is a redistricting policy that will remove politicians from the process.

It would eliminate gerrymandering, which is when politicians make district maps to be more favorable to one party or the other.

If passed, an independent commission would be created to draw Ohio’s maps.

The commission would be made up of five Democrats, five Republicans, and five Independents.

President:

Vice President Kamala Harris is running against Former President Donald Trump.

Both candidates have been making their way through the battleground states the past few weeks and made their closing remarks over the weekend.

Former President Donald Trump was originally running against current President Joe Biden before the president announced on July 21 that he was dropping his re-election bid.

Ohio Senator JD Vance was named as Trump’s Vice President Candidate on July 15. Harris named Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Aug. 6.

U.S. Senate:

One of the biggest races in Ohio is the U.S. Senate race between incumbent Democrat Senator Sherrod Brown and Republican Bernie Moreno.

Ohio’s race for Senate could determine whether the Democrats hold onto that majority, or if Republicans re-take the Senate.

This year’s race has also been rated the most expensive in the country, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Both campaigns brought in nearly $100 million combined, with Sherrod Brown pulling in $76 million and Bernie Moreno raising $22 million.

Centerville Schools Levy:

Centerville Voters will be voting on a 3.9 million tax levy to benefit Centerville City Schools.

The levy was proposed for a third time after its two previous attempted levies failed.

The school district has already had to make $3.5 million in cuts, including 48 staff positions.

The Centerville City Schools Superintendent said that if the levy fails, the district will have to look at other ways to save money, including possibly more cuts.

Beavercreek Schools Bond Issue:

Beavercreek voters will be looking at a $265 million bond issue that would benefit Beavercreek City Schools.

If passed, the bond will go toward building a new high school and renovating existing buildings in the district.

If voters approve the bond, it would cost the owner of a $100,000 property about $170 per year.

The Beavercreek City Schools Superintendent says the district needs more room for its growing student population.

Montgomery County Commission:

Voters will vote on two Montgomery County Commission races.

One race is between Democrat incumbent Judy Dodge and Republican Kate Baker.

The other race was between incumbent Deborah Lieberman and former Trotwood Mayor Republican Mary McDonald.

Montgomery County Clerk of Courts:

The race between Incumbent Republican Mike Foley and Democrat Lynn Cooper.

The clerk of courts is responsible for managing court records, maintaining the auto title division, as well as overseeing a staff of nearly 100 people and a budget of $15 million.

In July, Foley was indicted on 12 counts including seven felony counts including theft in office, unlawful use of a computer, unlawful interest in a public contract, as well as aiding the abetting of the unlawful interest in a public contract.

Beavercreek Parks:

Beavercreek voters will also be looking at a levy that would benefit the city’s parks.

The levy was proposed to allocate funds to hire three additional full-time employees as well as increase annual capital funds for equipment replacement, park and facility improvements, and enhancements to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information on what issues are on the ballot and to look at sample ballots in your area, go to the Election page on our website.

