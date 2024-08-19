Suspended county judge, Montgomery County clerk of courts appear in court

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A suspended county judge and Montgomery County’s Clerk of Courts were in court for the first time Monday.

Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies is usually behind the bench in court, but Monday the now suspended-with-pay judge was seated at the defense table.

As long as his criminal case is open, he’s disqualified from acting as a judge under Ohio Supreme Court Rules.

His co-defendant, Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley, was seated to his right.

A visiting judge in the case gave both men an “own recognizance” bond This means they have to sign a piece of paper promising to appear at all court hearings and don’t have to pay money to stay out of jail.

