‘He’s broken the law;’ Son of suspended judge facing felony charges speaks out

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The son of a Montgomery County Judge facing felony charges is speaking out about his father’s case.

Right now, Rob Piergies is between jobs.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, just nine weeks ago he had a job that state investigators said was related to felony charges against his dad.

“I think I felt my heart drop into my stomach because I thought everything was above board. I guess I was a little bit naive,” Rob said.

Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge James Piergies is accused of working with County Clerk of Courts Mike Foley to unlawfully secure public contracts.

Rob worked for Foley’s office in IT until he resigned on June 12.

Rob said he had not worked in IT until he got the job.

Foley is accused of several crimes in the same case including theft in office and unlawfully asking public employees for political contributions.

Rob said he spoke to state investigators giving them documents and an interview since the indictment.

“They said that I am not in any criminal trouble. They said that if basically, I think that the words they used were, If they were going to indict me, I would have been indicted with my father,” he said.

Rob says it was right after the indictment when he said he rejected his dad wanting him to keep quiet about the case and to not talk to investigators.

A decision Rob says has changed his family relationships forever.

“Yeah, that was the last contact that I’ve had with them saying that I’m betraying the family and I’m disloyal, basically,” Rob said.

News Center 7 left a message for James’ lawyer but has not heard back.

As previously reported, Ohio Supreme Court rules have automatically suspended him without pay.

He is disqualified from acting as a judge as long as the criminal case is open.

James and Foley are due in court on Monday.



