1 taken to hospital after shooting in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Miamisburg on Monday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 7:10 p.m., Miamisburg police were called to the 2000 block of Jessi Lane for reports of a shooting, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant confirmed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 6-year-old girl attacked by dog in Miami County
- Coroner IDs 37-year-old man dead after crashing into Kettering home
- 2 children injured after firework explodes in 12-year-old’s hand in Darke County
One person was taken to the hospital.
We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and the condition of the person hurt.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group