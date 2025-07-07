1 taken to hospital after shooting in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Miamisburg on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:10 p.m., Miamisburg police were called to the 2000 block of Jessi Lane for reports of a shooting, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

One person was taken to the hospital.

We are working to learn what led up to the shooting and the condition of the person hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group