Breaking down OTA Practices Week 2 + Exclusive Interview with Grant Delpit - Best Podcast Available - 6.5.25

The boys are back with the latest episode of Best Podcast Available! This week, we're diving deep into all the action from Week 2 of the Browns OTAs. Join us as we break down the key takeaways from practice, discuss standout performances, and analyze what it all means for the upcoming season. PLUS, we've got an exclusive interview with Browns Safety Grant Delpit! Hear directly from Grant as he talks about his off-season, his thoughts on the team's progress, and what he's focusing on during voluntary workouts and mandatory minicamp!

June 5, 2025