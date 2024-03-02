Browns earn low grades in this year’s NFLPA Report Card

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns earned mainly low grades in this year’s newly released NFLPA Report Card.

>>RELATED: Bengals earn mixed grades in latest NFLPA Report Card

It was the second annual NFL Players Association report card. The purpose was to highlight both the positives and identify areas that need improvement.

The Browns received no F grades but got four D grades.

They got a D+ for the locker room, a D for both the weight room and the team’s travel, and a D- grade for the treatment of families.

Cleveland ranks 30th out of 32 teams for weight room.

>>Browns’ Stefanski, Garrett, Flacco among the winners at NFL Honors

The report card highlighted two issues identified as problems that stayed steady from last year, the weight room and locker room.

“The team needs an actual weight room. Since 2020, the weight room has been situated in the indoor practice field. The problem is compounded because the weight room takes up 15-20 yards of the already small indoor practice field,” the NFLPA said.

The second issue was the size of the team’s locker room.

“It ranks as one of the smallest in the league, and players feel like they don’t have an adequate amount of personal space to simply get changed,” the NFLPA stated.

>>Additional Browns players named to Pro Bowl

The Browns got no A grades.

They got a B+ grade when it came to their strength coach, a B- grade with their head coach, and ownership got a B grade.

To view the team’s full report card, visit this webpage.

©2024 Cox Media Group