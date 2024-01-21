Additional Browns players named to Pro Bowl

BEREA — Two more Cleveland Browns players have been named to the Pro Bowl.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and G Wyatt Teller will be replacing Steelers LB T.J. Watt and Browns G Joel Bitonio, who cannot participate due to injury, according to a spokesperson for the team.

This will be Owusu-Koramoah’s first career Pro Bowl.

The spokesperson said he led the Browns with 98 tackles, 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, and one forced fumble.

In the NFL, Owusu-Koramoah finished fourth with 20 tackles for a loss during the regular season. During the postseason game, he added four more.

Owusu-Koramoah added to the Browns defense lead in the NFL with 270.2 total defense yards per game and 164.7 passing defense yards per game, according to the spokesperson.

Teller has been named to the Pro Bowl in the past three seasons.

He started as right guard in 16 games and helped the Browns with 11 regular season wins. This score is tied for the second-most in team history, the spokesperson said.

Owusu-Koramoah and Teller will join WR Amari Cooper, DE Myles Garrett, TE David Njoku, CB Denzel Ward, and Bitonio as Pro Bowlers this season.

The spokesperson said this Pro Bowl will have the most Browns representation since 1988.

The 2024 Pro Bowl games will be a multi-day AFC vs NFC competition on Sunday, Feb. 4.

The game will be televised on Channel 7 and broadcast on AM 1290, WHIO Radio.

