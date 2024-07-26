Fuyao plant, nearly 30 other area locations raided in massive Homeland Security investigation

MORAINE — UPDATE @ 11:28 a.m.:

Nearly 30 locations in the southern part of Montgomery County have been hit as part of a Homeland Security raid on Friday, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed.

News Center 7 is on the scene at Fuyao and other locations where raids are ongoing, gathering information. We’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at noon and continuing coverage at News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

>> PHOTOS: Homeland Security part of Fuyao investigation in Moraine

HSI, in collaboration with IRS Criminal Investigation and other law enforcement agencies, are currently conducting search warrants Fuyao Glass America and 27 other locations in Dayton, Liberty Township, Miamisburg, Moraine, and West Carrollton.

The search warrants are part of an “ongoing criminal investigation” looking into allegations of financial crimes and labor exploitation.

News Center 7 crews have reported seeing members of the U.S. Border Patrol at some locations as well as HSI investigators.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the spokesperson said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office posted the same statement on social media. News Center 7 crews saw sheriff’s deputies on scene of the raids.

INITIAL REPORT:

Investigators from Homeland Security and members of other law enforcement are currently conducting an apparent investigation at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine.

Our crew on the scene reports seeing at least two large law enforcement trucks, one of which says “Homeland Security Investigations” on the front.

Someone who identified themselves as being with Homeland Security confirmed to our team on the scene that more information would be released later.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 55 Fuyao Raid Moraine Homeland Security is conducting a raid at the Fuyao Glass facility in Moraine.

©2024 Cox Media Group