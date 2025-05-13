UPDATE: Wrong-way driver causes fiery crash on I-75, state troopers say

Fire crews and hazmat responded to a wrong-way, two-car crash on Interstate 75 in south Montgomery County Tuesday afternoon.

The far right lane has reopened on I-75 North as of 5:45 p.m. The crash had initially blocked all northbound lanes for about 45 minutes.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson is working to get through traffic to get to the scene.

OHGO traffic cameras show a work van and an SUV involved in the crash caught on fire.

The initial crash shut down both lanes of the highway.

A Montgomery County dispatch supervisor told News Center 7 that hazmat crews are responding to the scene.

Traffic cameras show fire and police crews responding to another crash in the southbound lanes, but it has since cleared and reopened.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries remains unknown.

Fire crews were on scene and the Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatcher said there were “settling tanks” and a type of fuel in the work van.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

I-75 at South of I-675 (OHGO)

