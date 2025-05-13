Ohio man stuck in drain pipe for 10 hours

CLINTON — A 30-year-old Ohio man spent 10 hours stuck in a drain pipe in Summit County on Monday.

Firefighters were called out to the scene in the Village of Clinton around 10 p.m. on Monday, our CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland reported.

The man entered the pipe around 6 p.m.

Firefighters used a robotic camera and found him around 450 feet from where he entered.

WOIO reported that firefighters had to use a backhoe to dig three to four feet down in order to reach the pipe. They then used sledgehammers to break the pipe.

They were eventually able to get the man out of the pipe around 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The reason why the man entered the pipe in the first place was not immediately made known.

