Student dies after accidentally falling from balcony during senior class trip

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A university student has died in a tragic accident during a class trip to the Bahamas.

Bentley University confirmed to our sister station, Boston 25, that Gaurav Jaisingh died Sunday night in a “tragic accident” during an annual senior trip in the Bahamas.

The university is in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Nassau police responded to Paradise Island at around 10 p.m. on Sunday for reports that someone fell from an upper-level balcony, Boston 25 reported.

They identified the victim as Jaisingh. He was in his hotel room with other roommates.

Jaisingh died from his injuries as medics transported him to a hospital, Boston 25 said.

Bentley says it appears the student accidentally fell from a balcony.

“This is an enormous tragedy for our community,” the university told Boston 25.

The incident remains under investigation.

