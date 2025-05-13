Local village council member dies at 54

ENON — A local village is mourning the death of a council member.

Village of Enon council member Paul Avery, 54, died on May 11, according to a social media post.

He was elected to the village council in 2021.

“He was a dedicated public servant and will be greatly missed,” the village wrote on its Facebook page. “Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.”

The Enon Council has six members who are elected for a four-year term, the village says on its website.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, at Adkins Funeral Home on Dayton Road from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., his online obituary said.

The funeral will be Friday, May 16, at 11 a.m.

Paul Avery Village of Enon Council Member Photo contributed by Village of Enon (via Facebook) (Village of Enon (via Facebook) /Village of Enon (via Facebook))

