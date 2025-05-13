Local village council member dies at 54

ENON — A local village is mourning the death of a council member.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Village of Enon council member Paul Avery, 54, died on May 11, according to a social media post.
He was elected to the village council in 2021.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Police looking for man, woman accused of paying $1K less for items after altering barcodes
- Safety encouraged after 2 deadly motorcycle crashes in past 3 days
- 3 climbers die in rock climbing accident; 1 survivor
“He was a dedicated public servant and will be greatly missed,” the village wrote on its Facebook page. “Please keep his family in your thoughts & prayers.”
The Enon Council has six members who are elected for a four-year term, the village says on its website.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, May 15, at Adkins Funeral Home on Dayton Road from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., his online obituary said.
The funeral will be Friday, May 16, at 11 a.m.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group