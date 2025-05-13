3 climbers die in rock climbing accident; 1 survivor

WASHINGTON — Three people have died, and one person survived after a rock-climbing accident in Washington on Sunday.

Four climbers fell while descending from a steep gully, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office.

Our sister station, KIRO TV in Seattle, said it happened in the area of North Early Winters Spire.

It is a rock formation 16 miles west of Mazama, Washington, and popular with rock climbers.

Three people died at the scene, and another person got themselves to safety to get help.

The sheriff’s office said that the presumed cause of the accident is an anchor failure while rappelling.

KIRO TV says that rappelling is a rock-climbing technique used to descend a vertical surface, like a wall or cliff, by sliding down a rope. It’s a controlled descent where the rope is anchored at the top of the mountain.

The Snohomish County Helicopter Rescue team pulled the three bodies from mountainous terrain, the sheriff’s office said.

