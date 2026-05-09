Check your tickets! Winning lottery ticket sold at local gas station

TIPP CITY — Check your tickets! A winning lottery ticket was sold at a local gas station.

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Two people in Ohio get to split the $140,000 rolling Cash 5 jackpot after Friday night’s drawing.

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The winning numbers were 13, 15, 19, 23, and 25.

One of the winning tickets was sold at the Sunoco Food Mart at 4455 Gibson Street in Tipp City.

The other one was sold at a Quick Shop Mart on Marvin Ave in Cleveland.

Each person will get $70,000, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The new jackpot is at $100,000. Drawings happen daily.

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