Water rescue underway near Little Miami River in Greene County

BELLBROOK — A water rescue is underway near the Little Miami River in Greene County.

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A water rescue was called out just after 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Washington Mill Road near the Bellbrook Canoe Rental, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.

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Crews are on scene investigating, according to the dispatcher.

Additional details were not immediately available.

News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.

This is a developing story.

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