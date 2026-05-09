Water rescue underway near Little Miami River in Greene County

BELLBROOK — A water rescue is underway near the Little Miami River in Greene County.
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A water rescue was called out just after 11 a.m. in the 3200 block of Washington Mill Road near the Bellbrook Canoe Rental, according to a Greene County Dispatcher.
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Crews are on scene investigating, according to the dispatcher.
Additional details were not immediately available.
News Center 7 has crews heading to the scene.
This is a developing story.
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