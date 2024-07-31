Win WHIO's Back to School Cash Giveaway!

WHIO radio knows that back to school shopping can be expensive! Here’s a chance for you to boost your back to school budget with $1000. Plus, you could also win $1000 for your favorite school or charity. Register below for your chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 7/31/2024 – 8/28/2024. Open to OHIO residents of Auglaize, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Randolph, Shelby, Union, Warren, Wayne Counties. Age 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form on the Contests page at WHIO.com or on the WHIO Mobile App. One (1)”] winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize: One (1) winner(s) will receive $1000 for themselves and $1000 for their favorite charity or school. (ARV: $2000). For full rules, CLICK HERE. Sponsor: CMG Radio Operating Company, LLC, 1611 S. Main St., Dayton, 45409

©2024 Cox Media Group