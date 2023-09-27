Need Fill Up The Tank? Check out our Pump Patrol map to find the cheapest gas near you in the Miami Valley
Dayton Traffic From The WHIO Traffic Center
Type
Location
Description
incident
OH-161Westbound
Lane blocked due to crash on OH-161 Westbound at Exit 107 Avery Rd.
incident
OH-49Southbound
Crash on OH-49 Salem Ave Southbound at OH-49 Salem Ave / Salem Ave.
incident
OH-4None
Crash on OH-4 Germantown Pike at Gettysburg Ave.
incident
Mariner DrNone
Crash on Mariner Dr at Nowak Ave.
incident
I-75Southbound
Lane blocked due to crash on I-75 Southbound at Exit 56 Stanley Ave.
incident
Atchison RdNone
Crash on Atchison Rd at Burnet Isle Dr.
incident
Arlington RdNone
Crash on Arlington Rd at Upper Lewisburg Salem Rd.
incident
Salem AveNone
Crash on Salem Ave at Delaware Ave.
construction
OH-48both ways
Road closed due to water main work on OH-48 Miami St both ways from North St to High St.
construction
OH-571both ways
Road closed due to water main work on OH-571 both ways from OH-571 Miami St / OH-48 Miami St Tipp Pike to CR-140 Iddings Rd.
construction
OH-571both ways
Road closed due to water main work on OH-571 Hayes St both ways from OH-571 Miami St Hayes St / OH-48 Miami St to OH-571 Hayes St.
construction
I-71both ways
Lane closed due to construction work on I-71 both ways from Exit 28 OH-48 to Exit 25 OH-741 Kings Mills Rd.
construction
Todhunter Rdboth ways
Closed to high sided vehicles on Todhunter Rd both ways between Yankee Rd and Britton Ln.
construction
US-27both ways
No through traffic allowed due to construction work on US-27 Meridian St both ways from Arch St to Main St. Detour in operation - via IN-67, IN-1, IN-28.
construction
OH-722both ways
Road closed due to construction work on OH-722 both ways from Coovert Rd to CR-78 Preble County-Butler Township Rd. Detour in operation - SR 726 North to SR 121 North to SR 503 South to US 127 South to SR 722 West.
construction
CR-35both ways
Road closed due to bridge maintenance work on CR-35 Stubbs Mill Rd both ways from Wood Rd to Turtlecreek Union Rd.
construction
Lamme Rdboth ways
Road closed due to bridge maintenance work on Lamme Rd both ways from Crew Cir to Belle Isle Dr.
construction
OH-47both ways
Intermittent lane closures due to construction work on OH-47 both ways from Township Hwy 229 to County Road 24. Detour in operation - SR 65 to W Pike St to SR 274 W to SR 235.
construction
Ch 62both ways
Road permanently closed due to construction work on Ch 62 both ways between Th 60 and US-23.
construction
Th 62both ways
Road permanently closed due to construction work on Th 62 both ways between Ch 119 and US-23.
Results20 of 123
Traffic Headlines
Latest Videos
123
Traffic
OH-161Lane blocked due to crash on OH-161 Westbound at Exit 107 Avery Rd.
OH-49Crash on OH-49 Salem Ave Southbound at OH-49 Salem Ave / Salem Ave.