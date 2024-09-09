21-year-old woman dead after car hits semi traveling slowly on I-75

DAYTON — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton Saturday night.

Dayton Police and medics responded to a crash involving a semi on I-75 northbound around 11:39 p.m., News Center 7 previously reported.

According to Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns, a four-door sedan hit a semi that was traveling at an “extreme slow speed” on I-75 northbound just past W. Third Street.

A passenger of the sedan, a 21-year-old woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene,

The driver of the car and two babies were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

