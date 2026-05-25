‘We cannot afford it;’ Local small business announces closure

DAYTON — A local business announced it will be shutting its doors

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Heart Mercantile announced on social media that it is closing its brick-and-mortar location in the Oregon District.

“This has been the hardest decision we have had to make since we opened our doors over a decade ago,” the post states.

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The business cited multiple reasons, including rising costs.

“Eventually, there is a point where passion alone is no longer enough to financially continue something in its current form. We cannot afford it any longer,” the business said.

The post did not give an exact date for the closure and said it will continue to be open until a tenant is found.

We will continue to follow this story.

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