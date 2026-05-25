Grammy winner Phoebe Bridgers plays surprise pop-up show at small Ohio club

TOLEDO — Grammy-winning indie artist Phoebe Bridgers made a surprise stop at a small club in Toledo over the weekend.

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On Sunday morning, a simple sign appeared at Frankie’s Inner City announcing Bridgers would be playing there that night, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

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Earlier this month, Bridgers began hosting pop-up shows in cities across the country. They come with little advance notice, so fans flocked to the club on Sunday morning for a chance to get tickets.

WTOL spoke to fans like Rylie Mundt, who have been checking online for days to see where Bridgers would be performing next. She said she couldn’t believe the “Motion Sickness” singer was actually coming to Toledo.

“In Toledo! Are you kidding me? People were saying it was going to be Akron, Dayton,” Mundt told WTOL.

Annabelle Baur agreed and added that these shows are the “perfect opportunity” for fans in medium or smaller-sized cities and towns to see their favorite artists.

“I couldn’t believe it until I was in line and they gave me a wristband,” Baur told WTOL.

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