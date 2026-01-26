How to participate in the Closings and Delays Center Program

Thank you for your interest in the Closings and Delays Center Program.

The Closings and Delays Center Program is a FREE notification system designed to inform the community when schools, childcare centers, and larger organizations close or delay their opening due to inclement weather and other types of emergencies. Please note, new accounts will NOT be set up during an active event. New member registrations can take up to 30 days to process and complete. Members MUST keep their pin and passwords available to submit a closing at any time, 24-7.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do I sign up for the first time?

For security reasons we must vet all sign-up information to verify authenticity. Because of this, it could take up to 30 days to process a new account. IMPORTANT: This means you can’t create a new closing during an active winter weather situation. We encourage you to contact us in the summer to get set up for the following winter. We take verification seriously to make sure your information is safe and secure and prevent fraud.

What if I already have an account and need to submit my closing?

You can submit your closing with your issued pin and password online by at http://www.whio.com/closings/accounts. NOTE: The automated phone system is no longer in service.

What if I forgot my username, pin and password?

Again, for security reasons we can’t give this information on the phone. You must use the web form on this page below to process a lost pin or password. This could take 14 days to process. Again, security and verification are our highest priority and if you lose your details, you won’t be able to retrieve it during a pending weather situation. It’s a good idea to plan before weather hits.

Click here for the Closings and Delays Center ID/PIN and Password recovery form.

Email schoolwatch@cmg.com for any assistance

Can I call a number for help or to speak to someone about my closing?

This is an automated system that only allows members to enter pin and passcodes online or an automated phone system. This is for the security and protection of the organization, so that only authorized users can submit a closing.

Our best advice is to plan ahead!

The summer months are the perfect time to doublecheck your account information and get your own team ready for the following winter.

During an active weather event, we are unable to make last minute changes to the system.

Forgot your password? Have questions about creating an account?

If your organization is already part of the Closings and Delays Center Program, and is not appearing in the appearing after you’ve entered your pin and password, please email schoolwatch@cmg.com.

Who can become a member of Closings And Delays Center?

Public or Private Schools and Adult Education Facilities must have at least 100 students attending classes per day with the supporting documentation to be included in the WHIO-TV 7 broadcast.

Daycare Centers must submit their license information showing the number of children their facility is permitted to care for to be included in the WHIO-TV 7 broadcast. Type B daycare homes do not qualify. The minimum number of children is 50 per day.

Businesses must have at least 100 employees with the supporting documentation to be included in the WHIO-TV 7 broadcast. Businesses with less than 100 employees can still request a free Closing and Delays Center account and have their information displayed on www.whio.com, k99online.com, and eagledayton.com.

Special Schools and other instructional for-profit organizations with less than 100 students or employees are considered a general business and not a school. Their information will be available on www.whio.com, k99online.com, and eagledayton.com.

Restaurants and other businesses whose patronage is elective will not be included in the Closings and Delays Center program.

Shopping malls as a whole can be included Closings and Delays Center program. Individual stores inside the shopping malls cannot be included.

Libraries can be included in the WHIO-TV 7 broadcast and listed on www.whio.com, k99online.com, and eagledayton.com.

Churches and other religious institutions can be included in the WHIO-TV 7 broadcast and listed on www.whio.com, k99online.com, and eagledayton.com.

Medical Office Groups whose closings may affect more than 100 employees can be included in the WHIO-TV 7 broadcast if the support documentation is provided. All Urgent Care Facilities and Hospitals can be included in the WHIO-TV 7 broadcast and listed on www.whio.com, k99online.com, and eagledayton.com. Individual doctors and dentists' offices cannot be included in the Closings and Delays Center program. If certain extenuating circumstances should be considered, please apply and include the details with your application.

Meeting level cancellations cannot be included in the Closings and Delays Center program.

If your organization doesn’t fall under any of the categories above—please email us at schoolwatch@cmg.com.

Support documentation: The support documentation needs to be issued by a government entity and be able to verify the number of people the organization employs or services (e.g. daycare operations license, building permit listing maximum occupancy, workers compensation statements that show the number of covered employees, etc.).

It is with great consideration that we decided to move the “general” category of businesses to be displayed on www.whio.com, k99online.com, and eagledayton.com only.

This allows the system to include more businesses and organizations online than is possible to appear in the WHIO-TV 7 on-air scroll.

This eliminates the long wait for the on-air scroll to get through the many names of organizations in alphabetical order.

When sending out your winter weather closings information to the parents, or employees, please consider directing them to the websites for a faster way to check on the closings and delays information.

We are looking forward to working with you in the years to come to make sure children, families and employees are remain safe during impactful weather events.

Submit your application to join our program