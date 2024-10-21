77-year-old shoots, kills man after he ‘jokingly’ asked her to, court docs say

CINCINNATI — A 77-year-old woman was arrested after police said she shot and killed a man while the two were “joking” around.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cincinnati officers were called to the 2700 block of East Tower Drive around 8 p.m., according to our news partners at WCPO.

TRENDING STORIES:

When they arrived they found Arthur Osborne, 58, shot. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Police arrested 77-year-old Kathleen Geiger. She is charged with one count of reckless homicide.

According to court documents, Geiger told police the shooting happened as the result of a joke. Documents say Geiger shot Osborne one time in the pelvic region after the pair “were engaged in harmless banter when he jokingly requested she shoot him.”

Court documents say Geiger told police she believed the gun was unloaded when she pointed it at Osborne and pulled the trigger.

She is currently booked int he Hamilton County Jail.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



