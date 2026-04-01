Dayton police celebrate retired detective’s 100th birthday

DAYTON — Dayton police celebrated a special birthday on Tuesday.

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Leaders of the department gathered to celebrate retired Dayton Police Detective Harvey Guthridge’s 100th birthday.

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Guthridge was born in 1926 and graduated from high school in 1943.

He joined the Army Air Corps shortly after graduation and proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1945, the department said.

Guthridge’s career with the Dayton Police Department started in 1949 and lasted until 1977.

During this time, he worked patrol duty, records and training, and in the crime lab, the department said.

Even after retiring, Guthridge continued to share his expertise part-time at the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab.

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