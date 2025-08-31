2 dead, 2 ‘critically injured,’ including suspect after Ohio shooting, police say

CINCINNATI — Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including the suspect, after a shooting in Ohio on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Beacon Street in Cincinnati around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to our news partner WCPO.

When officers arrived, they found four people shot.

Two were pronounced dead, both inside and outside a residence, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Medics transported the other two people shot to UC Medical Center. Police believe one person to be the suspect, the spokesperson told WCPO.

Police have not released the identities of those shot.

The shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group