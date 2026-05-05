‘Dedicated public servant;’ Ohio prosecutor killed in wrong-way crash involving stolen SUV

COLUMBUS — A woman who worked with the Columbus City Attorney’s office was killed in a wrong-way crash involving a stolen SUV Monday night, according to our news partners at WBNS.

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The Columbus Division of Police said a white 2018 Mercedes-Benz was going southbound in the northbound lanes on State Route 315 when it hit a black 2018 Mercedes-Benz head-on shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday.

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The passenger of the black Mercedes, later identified as Kaitlyn Spahr, was taken to a Columbus hospital, where she later died.

Both drivers were critically injured and taken to local hospitals, WBNS reported.

The wrong-way driver, 30-year-old Xiaoke Fan, was later charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Court documents obtained by WBNS state that a detective was called to Riverside Methodist Hospital on Monday night for a woman who reported that Fan had stolen her car.

The woman said she picked up another woman, later identified as Fan, and that Fan had asked for help and needed police. She knew that the police were at Riverside Methodist Hospital, so she drove Fan there.

When they got there, Fan allegedly threatened to kill the woman with a large rock. The woman then got out of her vehicle, and Fan allegedly drove off with it, WBNS reported. She later drove the wrong way on SR 315, leading to the crash.

The city attorney’s office confirmed to WBNS that Spahr was a prosecutor and senior attorney at their office, and called her a “dedicated public servant.”

“She was a hard worker, someone who cared about her job, and more importantly, the people she worked with and for—the residents of our city. Columbus is better for people like Kaitlyn who make a difference in the work they do each day," Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said in a statement to WBNS.

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