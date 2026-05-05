Officers, medics respond to reported shooting on busy Dayton street

DAYTON — Officers and medics responded to a reported shooting in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
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The shooting was reported around 4:17 a.m. at the 500 block of N. Gettysburg Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was injured and what led to the shooting.
We will continue to follow this story.
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