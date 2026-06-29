Cooling Centers available to beat the heat

DAYTON — The City of Dayton has opened several cooling centers and splash pads to help people beat the heat.

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A heat advisory is in effect for the entire Miami Valley beginning at noon Monday through 8 PM Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s, with heat index values exceeding 105 degrees in some places.

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The City of Dayton’s three recreation centers operate as cooling centers for residents. All three facilities are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The recreation center locations are below:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 W. Third St.

Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Ave.

Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Dr.

People are encouraged to stay indoors in an air-conditioned building whenever possible. Those unable to stay inside should stay in the shade as much as possible and should hydrate more than usual.

The City of Dayton also operates several splash pads across the city to help people stay cool. The parks are free and are open every day from noon to 8:00 p.m.

The Spray Park locations are below:

Fairview Park - 2262 Elsmore Ave.

Five Oaks Spray Park - 329 Five Oaks Ave.

Mallory Park - 3037 Germantown St.

McIntosh Park - 882 W. Riverview Ave.

Stuart Patterson Spray Park - 238 Baltimore St.

Walnut Hills Spray Park - 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.

Washington Park - 3620 E. Second St.

The City of Dayton and the Dayton Fire Department encourage people to check on their neighbors for any assistance they may need and to remember the hydration and shelter needs of pets.

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