Heat advisory in effect Monday through Thursday

DAYTON — A heat advisory is in effect for the entire Miami Valley beginning at noon Monday through 8 PM Thursday.

Heat Alerts

Dangerous and potentially deadly heat begins Monday. An area of high pressure has set up. This heat dome will lock in the heat and the humidity through the week.

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Average high temperatures this time of year for the Valley sit around 85 degrees. High temperatures are forecast at 90 degrees or above through Friday.

The last time the Dayton International Airport (DAY) reported 90 degrees was June 10th. There has only been one 90 degree day reported this year. This week alone, there are five 90 plus degrees days forecast.

This will be the first heat wave of the season and of the year based on definition, three 90 plus degree days in a row.

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Please limit time outdoors and drink plenty of water. Check on your pets and neighbors. Avoid peak heating hours between noon and 4 PM.

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