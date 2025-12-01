How to watch WHIO News Center 7 on any device

On Your Streaming Media Player
Now you can watch News Center 7 and Storm Center 7 for FREE on your streaming media player, such as Roku, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, and more. Watch our live news broadcasts and replays 24/7 on any of the devices listed below.
In addition to watching our live broadcasts, you can also browse a huge variety of videos to watch on-demand whenever you want. Be on the lookout for exclusive content that you can only get on your TV streaming player. All for FREE!
Roku
Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Roku device and install today.
You can also install the app directly to your device from your computer. Click to install on your Roku device
Amazon Fire TV
Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Amazon Fire TV device.
You can also install the app directly to your device from your computer. Click to install on your Amazon Fire TV device
Apple TV
Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Apple TV.
Samsung
Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Samsung TV, Blu-Ray Player, or supported device.
Yahoo!
Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Yahoo! Connected TV powered device.
Click here to see if your Smart TV is supported.
Vizio
Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Vizio Smart TV.
On Your Phone or Tablet
Get breaking news, weather, and traffic from News Center 7 & AM 1290 and News 95.7 WHIO in one great app. Watch live News Center 7 newscasts on your phone or tablet to stay up-to-date when you aren't near a TV.
All apps below are available for iOS and Android devices.
WHIO News App
Breaking news, weather, and traffic delivered directly to your phone. Get notifications of major news that matters to you and customize your alerts.
WHIO Weather App
Stay safe during severe weather by keeping the WHIO Weather App on your phone. Get notifications of weather events specific to where you're standing with enhanced polygon targeting. Customize alerts from over 100 different types of weather events.
On Streaming Services
Streaming services are typically available on several devices that you might already use in your daily routine. Hulu, for instance, is available your computer, smartphone, Roku player, Amazon Fire TV player, Apple TV, and more.
Most streaming service providers require a subscription to their service to access content. The News Center 7 live stream is always free at no additional charge beyond what a service provider might require.
Hulu Live TV
Hulu requires a subscription to Hulu Live TV to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.
CBS All Access
CBS All Access requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.
DIRECTV NOW
DIRECTV NOW requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.
fuboTV
fuboTV requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.
Traditional TV
Don't have any of the devices or services mentioned above? No problem! You can still watch News Center 7 and Storm Center 7 on your TV by tuning to 7.1 if you have an antenna.
News Center 7 is also available via many local cable and satellite TV providers. Check your provider's listings to find out if News Center 7 is available with your service.
Over the Air
Watch News Center 7 and Storm Center 7 live over-the-air on channel 7.1 for FREE (might require an antenna).
DirecTV
Find us on Channel 7
Dish Network
Find us on Channel 7 or 7426
AT&T; U-verse
Find us on Channel 7 or 1007
Buckland Telephone Company Communications
Find us on Channel 7 or 507
Frontier
Find us on Channel 7
Hometown Cable
Find us on Channel 7 or 507
KAS Cable TV
Find us on Channel 7
NKTELCO
Find us on Channel 7 or 507
Spectrum
Find us on Channel 7 or 1007
TSC Television
Find us on Channel 7 or 707
Wabash
Find us on Channel 7 or 8
Watch Communications
Find us on Channel 7
NEXTGEN TV
Find us on Channel 7