How to watch WHIO News Center 7 on any device

More Ways to Watch Gabby and James

On Your Streaming Media Player

Now you can watch News Center 7 and Storm Center 7 for FREE on your streaming media player, such as Roku, Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, and more. Watch our live news broadcasts and replays 24/7 on any of the devices listed below.

In addition to watching our live broadcasts, you can also browse a huge variety of videos to watch on-demand whenever you want. Be on the lookout for exclusive content that you can only get on your TV streaming player. All for FREE!

Roku

Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Roku device and install today.

You can also install the app directly to your device from your computer. Click to install on your Roku device

Amazon Fire TV

Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Amazon Fire TV device.

You can also install the app directly to your device from your computer. Click to install on your Amazon Fire TV device

Apple TV

Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Apple TV.

Samsung

Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Samsung TV, Blu-Ray Player, or supported device.

Yahoo!

Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Yahoo! Connected TV powered device.

Click here to see if your Smart TV is supported.

Vizio

Search for "WHIO" in the app store of your Vizio Smart TV.

On Your Phone or Tablet

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic from News Center 7 & AM 1290 and News 95.7 WHIO in one great app. Watch live News Center 7 newscasts on your phone or tablet to stay up-to-date when you aren't near a TV.

All apps below are available for iOS and Android devices.

WHIO News App

Breaking news, weather, and traffic delivered directly to your phone. Get notifications of major news that matters to you and customize your alerts.

WHIO Weather App

Stay safe during severe weather by keeping the WHIO Weather App on your phone. Get notifications of weather events specific to where you're standing with enhanced polygon targeting. Customize alerts from over 100 different types of weather events.

On Social Media

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for breaking news posts, livestream broadcasts, and important updates that matter to you.

Share posts with your friends & family to keep them informed and leave us a comment whenever you have questions or updates to any of the stories we post. We want to hear from you.

Facebook

Follow us on Facebook.

Twitter

Follow us on Twitter.

Instagram

Follow us on Instagram.

On Streaming Services

Streaming services are typically available on several devices that you might already use in your daily routine. Hulu, for instance, is available your computer, smartphone, Roku player, Amazon Fire TV player, Apple TV, and more.

Most streaming service providers require a subscription to their service to access content. The News Center 7 live stream is always free at no additional charge beyond what a service provider might require.

Hulu Live TV

Hulu requires a subscription to Hulu Live TV to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.

CBS All Access

CBS All Access requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.

DIRECTV NOW

DIRECTV NOW requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.

fuboTV

fuboTV requires a subscription to access local programming such as News Center 7. Click here for more information.

Traditional TV

Don't have any of the devices or services mentioned above? No problem! You can still watch News Center 7 and Storm Center 7 on your TV by tuning to 7.1 if you have an antenna.

News Center 7 is also available via many local cable and satellite TV providers. Check your provider's listings to find out if News Center 7 is available with your service.

Over the Air

Watch News Center 7 and Storm Center 7 live over-the-air on channel 7.1 for FREE (might require an antenna).

DirecTV

Find us on Channel 7

Click here for more information

Dish Network

Find us on Channel 7 or 7426

Click here for more information

AT&T; U-verse

Find us on Channel 7 or 1007

Click here for more information

Buckland Telephone Company Communications

Find us on Channel 7 or 507

Click here for more information

Frontier

Find us on Channel 7

Click here for more information

Hometown Cable

Find us on Channel 7 or 507

Click here for more information

KAS Cable TV

Find us on Channel 7

Click here for more information

NKTELCO

Find us on Channel 7 or 507

Click here for more information

Spectrum

Find us on Channel 7 or 1007

Click here for more information

TSC Television

Find us on Channel 7 or 707

Click here for more information

Wabash

Find us on Channel 7 or 8

Click here for more information

Watch Communications

Find us on Channel 7

Click here for more information

NEXTGEN TV

Find us on Channel 7

Click here for more information

