Several Miami Valley houses raided in massive Homeland Security investigation

MORAINE — After federal investigators raided more than two dozen properties with search warrants, including many homes across southern Montgomery County, the I-Team started following the document trail.

I-Team reporter John Bedell checked property records for at least eight of the homes federal agents raided Friday.

Property records show three of those eight homes, two in Miami Township and one in Dayton, are owned by Guo Qiang Lin or a company he owns.

Other public records the I-Team checked show Lin’s company is registered with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to an address on Watoga Drive in Liberty Township.

It’s a 50-minute drive to the neighborhood south of Dayton in Butler County.

Public records show the home on Cantata Court in Miami Township agents raided Friday is owned by Yi Mei Lin who lives two doors down from Guo in Liberty Township.

In Butler County, federal investigators raided at least four houses.

The coordinated raids across two counties in the Miami Valley are part of a sprawling criminal probe as federal investigators look for evidence in what they say is a financial crime and labor exploitation case.

News Center 7 checked U.S. District Court in Dayton files for any records of this investigation, including search warrants filed by Homeland Security.

As of Friday evening, nothing had been filed publicly, which means documents could have been sealed.

