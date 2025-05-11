15-year-old without license caught driving over 100 miles per hour in Dayton

DAYTON — A 15-year-old was caught driving over 100 miles per hour in Dayton.
Around 1:20 a.m., May 10, Dayton Police Officers stopped a 15-year-old driving 104 miles per hour on State Route 4, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The 15-year-old did not have a license or a temporary permit, according to the post.
Four other people were in the vehicle, and all of them were under 22 years of age.
The 15-year-old was cited and given a court date before officers called his mother to pick him up.
