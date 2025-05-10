New downtown Dayton hotel to open this month

DAYTON — A brand new hotel in Downtown Dayton has announced their doors will be open before world leaders arrive in the city for the NATO conference.

The Hilton Garden Inn is located in Dayton’s Arcade and is opening May 19.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the general manager of the Hilton Garden Inn said it’s their most unique hotel in the chain.

“It’s the most unique project, probably in my opinion, in the country,” General Manager James Bailey said.

The Hilton Garden Inn will offer a fitness center, free WiFi, a lobby shop and access to meeting spaces.

There is also a hotel restaurant on the second floor called Garden Grille and Bar.

Another part of the Arcade set to open this summer is the North Arcade retail area. This will include multiple stores including Smales Pretzels and Luke’s Custom Cakes.

