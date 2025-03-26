Inmate formally charged in connection to death of Ohio correctional officer

ROSS COUNTY — An inmate has been formally charged in connection with the death of an Ohio correctional officer on Christmas Day.

A grand jury indicted Rashawn Cannon Friday on two counts of aggravated murder, an Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) spokesperson told our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, correctional officer Andrew Lansing died following an “inmate assault” at the Ross County Correctional Institution on Christmas morning.

ODRC said Lansing was attacked by Rashawn Cannon. He allegedly attacked Lansing in his guard shack in the middle of the prison yard, WBNS said.

The autopsy report stated Lansing was found unresponsive with multiple injuries to his head and face.

ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith said on Dec. 27 that Lansing, a father and husband, had volunteered to work overtime on Christmas.

“All he was trying to do was his job, and he was doing it very well,” Chambers-Smith said.

Chamber-Smith said the attack occurred when Cannon and his unit were heading to the dining hall.

She said the inmate veered off from his group to find Lansing in his guard shack in the middle of the prison yard.

Chambers-Smith said the building was not locked. She said it was her understanding that no weapons were used in the attack.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) identified Cannon as the inmate involved. He was previously incarcerated for felonious assault and weapons under disability charges.

He was transferred to the Southern Ohio Correctional Institution while the incident was under investigation.

OSHP continues to investigate Lansing’s death.

Andrew Steven Lansing Photo contributed by Ware Funeral Home (Ware Funeral Home/Ware Funeral Home)

