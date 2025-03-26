2 hospitalized after separate shootings just miles apart in Dayton

Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened just hours and miles apart Tuesday night.

We are walking you through what we know about both shootings and the questions police still have this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 am. until 7 a.m.

The first shooting happened at the QuikTrip gas station at the 2100 block of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard at around 7:18 p.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers found a man in the driver’s seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the face. Medics transported him to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Lieutenant Jeffrey Thomas told News Center 7 that officers took a suspect into custody around 10 p.m.

The second shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at the 600 block of Troy Street.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, medics transported a person with life-threatening injuries after a shooting near Family Dollar in Dayton.

Lt. Thomas said the initial call was for shots fired but got upgraded to a shooting within 60 seconds of the initial call.

When officers arrived, they found an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound in an alley between two apartments.

News Center 7 crews saw several police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the street.

Both shootings remain under investigation.

