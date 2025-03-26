Five Seasons Sports Club to close Miami Valley location

SUGARCREEK TWP — A sports club has announced it will close two Ohio locations, including one in the Miami Valley.

Five Seasons Sports Club announced on its website that it “will cease operations” in Cincinnati and Dayton in April.

The affected locations include the sports club on Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Township and Burr Road in Cincinnati.

The club says any unused or pre-paid services will be refunded.

News Center 7 spoke with an employee at the Sugarcreek location on Tuesday.

They told us dozens of employees work there and did not know about it until managers told them Tuesday.

The employee said they were shocked and sad to learn about the closure.

