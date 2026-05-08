Driver killed after crashing through fence, into area pond

MIDDLETOWN — A person is dead after crashing into a Butler County pond early Thursday.

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Officers responded at 4:13 a.m. to the 4100 block of Manchester Road to a reported crash on May 7, according to a Middletown Division of Police spokesperson.

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An initial investigation showed that officers discovered a vehicle that had gone off the road, hit a fence, and ended up in a pond.

They immediately tried to rescue the person from the vehicle, which was submerged in the pond, the spokesperson said.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The person’s identity has not yet been released.

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