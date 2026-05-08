‘A tragic loss;’ Property records show Dayton market was sold just months before it burned down

DAYTON — A popular community market is now just a pile of rubble after a large fire.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson talks to community members about the loss LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

>>PHOTOS: Massive fire rips through local convenience store

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Tasty Bird Market on West Third Street was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday morning.

It’s unclear if the owner will rebuild.

Generations of Dayton families shopped at the market.

Some community members said they remember their family going to the market to buy freshly cut meat.

“Like it was a tragic loss for a lot of people,” Wil’laisa Milliner, of Dayton, said.

Millner said the community needs another market.

“I feel like they should rebuild it,” Milliner said. “It’ll help a lot in the community, because we don’t have many grocery stores, meat markets, and the meat markets that’s been out here, they’ve been out for a while.”

On Thursday, News Center 7 looked into the business’s history.

Our crews found that the market was sold from its previous owners, Tasty and Fresh LLC, to Dayton Main Street Holdings LLC in late March for $365,000.

Just days before the destructive fire, Dayton fire crews responded to a trash fire at the market.

When asked if the two fires were related, a spokesperson with the fire department said, “That is under investigation.”

News Center 7 contacted the City of Dayton and the new owners, but got no response.

Milliner is hoping the rubble doesn’t stay long.

“Who wants bricks and rubble, destruction, and buildings that are not fully developed. And like, I feel like that in our city is like, not a good look,” Milliner said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We will continue to follow this story.

0 of 37 W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff W Third Street Fire investigation Photo from: Xavier Hershovitz/Staff Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff) Fire W Third Street Dayton (Spencer Neuman/Staff)

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