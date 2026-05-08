County-wide call for help issued for Dayton officers on scene of fight

DAYTON — A county-wide call for help was issued for officers on scene of a fight in Dayton on Thursday, a Montgomery County Dispatch Supervisor confirmed.

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Dayton police responded to reports of a fight in the 3800 block of Fielding Drive around 8:20 p.m.

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A Signal 99, or a county-wide call for help, was issued for officers on scene, but it has since been canceled, the supervisor said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Our crews arrived on scene around 8:50 p.m. and said all but two Dayton police cruisers have left.

The officers on scene couldn’t share additional information on what happened.

We will continue to follow this story.

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