The WHIO Radio Program Lineup

Weekday Lineup

Weekdays 12 PM to 3 PM

The Mark Kaye Show

Mark Kaye is the host of the top-rated "The Mark Kaye Show." He graduated from New York University with a double major in film production and political science. After college, Mark bribed his way into a radio job and never looked back.

Weekdays 3 PM to 5 PM & 7 PM to 8 PM

The Sean Hannity Show

Sean Hannity is a multimedia superstar, spending four hours a day every day reaching millions of Americans on radio, television and internet. Hannity, who joined the network in 1996, is one of the most prominent and influential conservative voices in the country, and his program offers a mix of news, commentary, guest interviews and more.

Weeknights 5 PM to 7 PM

The Evening Edge with Todd Hollst

Whether it’s odd news, celebrity meltdowns, annoying neighbors or amusing stories about family, work and even crazy pets, Todd Hollst brings his unique personality and quirky take on all of it! It’s agenda free radio that will entertain listeners looking for something different and refreshing.

Weeknights 8 PM to 11 PM

The Erick Erickson Show

Erick Erickson is known for a willingness to speak candidly about and challenge the Republican establishment as well as rally conservatives to push their agenda at both the federal and state level.

Saturday Lineup

Saturdays 8 AM to 9 AM

Total Wealth Radio

Featuring the legendary Curv Miller IV and Andie Doller – yes that’s her real name! The authentic chemistry between this locally based dynamic duo resonates with investors seeking to avoid common investing mistakes and tax pitfalls.

Saturdays 9 AM to 10 AM

Living The Full Life with Dr. Juan

Dr. Juan Fernandez loves hosting Living the Full Life with Dr. Juan on WHIO Radio as he is passionate about leading and empowering people to take charge of their health and experience their full, God-given potential through living naturally.

Saturdays 11 AM to 12 PM

Take 2 Healthcare

Dr. Merkle, Dr. Dyer, Dr. Yahle, and Dr. Marchek have always been about helping Dayton residents and clients all over the U.S. reach optimal wellness. At our Nutrition, Chiropractic, Acupuncture, and Thermography office in Dayton, we believe that the pursuit of optimal wellness is an active process of making choices toward a more healthy existence.

Sunday Lineup

WHIO Radio Sports

WHIO Radio Is The Home Of The Flyers

Dayton Flyers Sports

Flyer Nation you can hear EVERY University Of Dayton Football and Basketball game on AM 1290 and 95.7 all season long. Our Flyers programming includes The Trevor Andrews Show, The Anthony Grant Show, and Flyer Feedback with John Bedell.

Latest Videos

Latest Trending