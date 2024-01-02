Wake up each morning with the latest news, StormCenter 7 Forecast, and live traffic updates to help you start your day.
The WHIO Radio Program Lineup
Weekday Lineup
One of Fox News Channel’s most recognizable personalities, Brian Kilmeade, co-host of the popular FOX & Friends morning show, delivers a unique brand of radio to WHIO Radio.
Mark Kaye is the host of the top-rated "The Mark Kaye Show." He graduated from New York University with a double major in film production and political science. After college, Mark bribed his way into a radio job and never looked back.
Sean Hannity is a multimedia superstar, spending four hours a day every day reaching millions of Americans on radio, television and internet. Hannity, who joined the network in 1996, is one of the most prominent and influential conservative voices in the country, and his program offers a mix of news, commentary, guest interviews and more.
Whether it’s odd news, celebrity meltdowns, annoying neighbors or amusing stories about family, work and even crazy pets, Todd Hollst brings his unique personality and quirky take on all of it! It’s agenda free radio that will entertain listeners looking for something different and refreshing.
Erick Erickson is known for a willingness to speak candidly about and challenge the Republican establishment as well as rally conservatives to push their agenda at both the federal and state level.
George Noory captivates listeners with his discussions of paranormal phenomena, time travel, alien abductions, conspiracies and all things curious and unexplained. He is driven by the desire to solve the great mysteries of our time.
Saturday Lineup
Garden Talk with Mark Webber airs every Saturday from 6 AM to 8 AM on WHIO Radio. Mark Webber offers great gardening advice and takes your calls at 937-457-1290.
Featuring the legendary Curv Miller IV and Andie Doller – yes that’s her real name! The authentic chemistry between this locally based dynamic duo resonates with investors seeking to avoid common investing mistakes and tax pitfalls.
Dr. Juan Fernandez loves hosting Living the Full Life with Dr. Juan on WHIO Radio as he is passionate about leading and empowering people to take charge of their health and experience their full, God-given potential through living naturally.
Safe Money Radio with Rusty Miller is dedicated to providing professional and consistent advisory services while demonstrating honesty, integrity, and empathy.
Dr. Merkle, Dr. Dyer, Dr. Yahle, and Dr. Marchek have always been about helping Dayton residents and clients all over the U.S. reach optimal wellness. At our Nutrition, Chiropractic, Acupuncture, and Thermography office in Dayton, we believe that the pursuit of optimal wellness is an active process of making choices toward a more healthy existence.
Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly have the call for every Dayton Flyer Football game this fall on WHIO Radio
If you are left, right, or somewhere in between, you'll enjoy Jimmy's unique ability to foster co-existence through comedy as he navigates the news of the day.
Get ready for this week's Cleveland Browns game by listening to The Cleveland Browns Preview Show 7 PM to 8 PM, The Kevin Stefanski Show from 8 PM to 9PM, and Cleveland Browns Weekend from 9 PM to 11PM
Sunday Lineup
This is the show where we are bringing up-to-date news and information on financial topics that can potentially make a difference in your financial success.
In Ohio Country Today is a weekly, statewide, award-winning show featuring the Ohio farmer and showcasing agricultural life and business in the Buckeye State
Tim is an author, sought after public speaker, and creator of The Retirement Blueprint™. With almost 30 years of planning experience and many national awards, Lofton has made an art out of taking the complicated of planning and making easy to understand and implement.
Every Sunday hosts Parker Testa and Carlos "Big C" Holmes Get you ready for the day's NFL Action. Call into the show with your football related questions at 937-457-1290
Every Sunday hosts Parker Testa and Carlos "Big C" Holmes Get you ready for the day's NFL Action. Call into the show with your football related questions at 937-457-1290
Listen to Cleveland Browns Football every Sunday afternoonon WHIO Radio
Jamie Markley, David van Camp and Scott Robbins are bringing their talents with their laid-back banter about all of the hottest headlines from across the country.
WHIO Radio Sports
Flyer Nation you can hear EVERY University Of Dayton Football and Basketball game on AM 1290 and 95.7 all season long. Our Flyers programming includes The Trevor Andrews Show, The Anthony Grant Show, and Flyer Feedback with John Bedell.
WHIO Radio is your home for the Browns in the Miami Valley. Our coverage kicks off Saturday nights during the season from 7 PM to 11 PM, and with gameday coverage starting at Noon on Sundays