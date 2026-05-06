911 calls reveal new details in fire that destroyed Dayton convenience store

DAYTON — A fire destroyed a Dayton convenience store early Wednesday morning.

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The fire was reported at Tasty Bird Market on West Third Street around 4:40 a.m.

>>PHOTOS: Massive fire rips through local convenience store

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Upon arrival, firefighters found flames ripping through the business.

“On arrival, we found dense smoke. Crews attempted to make entry, but because of fire conditions, we never made it inside. So we had a defensive fire,” Dayton Fire Department Captain Kathleen Keenan said.

>>RELATED: Flames rip through, destroy Dayton convenience store

News Center 7 obtained the 911 calls that brought first responders to the scene.

“This is at the Tasty Bird. This thing is on fire. Sounded like something just exploded,” one caller told dispatchers.

The massive flames caught drivers on West Third off guard early Wednesday morning.

“You don’t see any flames, though, right?” the dispatcher asked.

“Yes, I do see flames coming out the top,” the caller replied.

The flames destroyed the inside of Tasty Bird Market.

News Center 7 obtained public records that show this is the second fire response within a week at Tasty Bird Market.

On Friday, firefighters responded to a trash fire. However, Wednesday morning’s flames were much worse.

Captain Keenan ordered an emergency demolition of the building.

We are still working to learn the cause of this fire and the timeline for cleanup.

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