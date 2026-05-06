Semi hauling energy drinks overturns on rural Ohio roadway

FULTON COUNTY, Ohio — A semi truck hauling energy drinks overturned early Wednesday, blocking a rural roadway for several hours.

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The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on US-20 in Fulton County between County Roads R-S and 19 when the truck was headed southbound toward the curve near County Road 19 and rolled over, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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No injuries were reported, according to a member of the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department.

The passenger side of the trailer was damaged, and there was minor debris in a nearby farm field, WTOL-11 reported.

Authorities said the truck was hauling Red Bull and other energy drinks.

Crews used a tow truck crane to right the semi truck around 6:45 a.m., and by 7:30 a.m., it had been moved ahead to make room for cleanup, WTOL-11 reported.

The roadway was closed down in both directions to allow crews to clean up the scene.

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