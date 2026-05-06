Local museum announces 24/7 otter cam

DAYTON — You can now watch one of Dayton’s most playful animal duos anytime from anywhere.

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The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery has officially launched its 24/7 live Otter Cam.

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The stream will feature brothers Eno and Sikwa, who arrived at the museum from Oakland Zoo in 2017.

Boonshoft said the otters are generally most active between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and again from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with peak activity often coinciding with their morning and afternoon feedings.

Guests can see Eno and Sikwa in person at the museum’s Discovery Zoo.

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