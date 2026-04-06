Win $1,000 with WHIO Radio’s Payroll Payout

Get on WHIO's Payroll Payout and win $1000!

We’ve got five chances every weekday for you to score $1,000 to help Pay Your Bills! The WHIO Payroll Payout Contest starts Monday, April 24th and goes through Friday, June 9th.*. That’s SEVEN WEEKS of chances to win every weekday!

Here’s how you could win from B98.5:

Listen to WHIO Monday, April 24 through Friday, June 9* weekdays at 8am, 10am, 12pm (Noon), 2pm, and 5pm

Monday, April 24 through Friday, June 9* weekdays at and We’ll announce a keyword in each of these contest hours

in each of these contest hours You have 15 minutes to enter the keyword on the form below

to enter the keyword on the One lucky nationwide listener will get paid $1,000

*Excluding May 26th, 2026 (Memorial Day)