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Recall alert: Half a million Ford Broncos recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Ford Bronco
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: More than half a million Ford Broncos have been recalled. (Del Harper - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Ford has recalled more than half a million Bronco and Bronco Raptor SUVs because of a risk of engine compartment fires.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall affects 565,691 vehicles from the 2021 to 2026 model years.

The engine compartment wiring harness may become damaged and short-circuit.

Dealers will install sheathing over the wiring with the work done at no cost.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after Aug. 24, but can contact Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S55.

The SUVs’ vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.

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