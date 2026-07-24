Local Wendy’s closes permanently

KETTERING — A local Wendy’s has shuttered its doors.

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A sign outside the Wendy’s in the 4000 block of Wilmington Pike states that it is permanently closed.

A woman who said she worked there told News Center 7 that she was given a week’s notice before the closure on July 22.

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She said she and her team were able to transfer to a nearby location.

The company announced in November 2025 that a “mid-single-digit percentage” of locations would close.

It is not clear if that is what prompted this specific closure.

We will continue to follow this story.

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