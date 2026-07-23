2 semis collide in Gratis; Medics on scene

GRATIS — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving semis in Preble County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of East and South streets in Gratis.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Appeals court ruling extends TPS for Haitians through the weekend
- Man shot, killed inside bar at popular Ohio vacation destination
- 1 in custody after chase ends on I-75 in Shelby Co, OSHP says
A Preble County dispatcher said they received reports that two semis were involved.
A photo from an iWtiness7 viewer shows that one of the semis appears to be up against a building on the corner.
Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed his office has deputies assisting Gratis Police at the scene.
Information about injuries was not immediately made available.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to provide updates as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]