2 semis collide in Gratis; Medics on scene

GRATIS — First responders are on the scene of a crash involving semis in Preble County.

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The crash was reported around 12:15 p.m. near the intersection of East and South streets in Gratis.

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A Preble County dispatcher said they received reports that two semis were involved.

A photo from an iWtiness7 viewer shows that one of the semis appears to be up against a building on the corner.

Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed his office has deputies assisting Gratis Police at the scene.

Information about injuries was not immediately made available.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will continue to provide updates as we learn more.

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