Man shot, killed inside bar at popular Ohio vacation destination

PUT-IN-BAY — One person is dead after a shooting inside a Put-in-Bay bar early Thursday morning.

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Police and first responders were called to reports of a shooting at Mr. Ed’s Bar & Grille shortly after midnight, according to a release from the Put-in-Bay Police Department.

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They found a 39-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted life-saving measures, but the man, who hasn’t been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office took a suspect into custody around 3:40 a.m., police confirmed.

Police said they’re not currently looking for any additional suspects.

The investigation is now being handled by the Ottawa County Major Crimes Unit and the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

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