‘Quite a pickle;’ Massive spill after semi crash on Ohio highway

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A semi crash left “quite a pickle” on an Ohio highway on Wednesday.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Columbus District said in a social media post that a semi crash on State Route 316 in Pickaway County.

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The truck was hauling pickles.

Video posted by ODOT shows a heavily damaged semi-trailer with hundreds of pickle containers across the median and road.

“The driver was not injured. The pickles, however, are speared,” ODOT said.

The crash remains under investigation.

There was quite a pickle this today on SR 316 in Pickaway County 🥒



The roadway is currently closed due to a crash involving a truck hauling pickles. Thankfully, the driver was uninjured. The pickles, however, are speared.



Follow https://t.co/16XJ7HIrR1 for updates. pic.twitter.com/E4wP2vjeDn — ODOT Columbus (@ODOT_Columbus) July 22, 2026

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