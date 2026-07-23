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‘Quite a pickle;’ Massive spill after semi crash on Ohio highway

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Pickles Highway Pickaway Co Photo contributed by ODOT Columbus (via X) (ODOT Columbus (via X))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

PICKAWAY COUNTY — A semi crash left “quite a pickle” on an Ohio highway on Wednesday.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Columbus District said in a social media post that a semi crash on State Route 316 in Pickaway County.

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The truck was hauling pickles.

Video posted by ODOT shows a heavily damaged semi-trailer with hundreds of pickle containers across the median and road.

“The driver was not injured. The pickles, however, are speared,” ODOT said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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