Water main break shuts down part of busy Montgomery Co. road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Part of a busy road in Montgomery County is closed due to a water main break on Wednesday night.

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State Route 741, north of Alex Bell Road, is closed, according to a spokesperson with Montgomery County Environmental Services.

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The county learned about the break Wednesday evening, and crews responded to the scene immediately.

The Moraine Police Department secured the area to allow repair work to begin quickly and safely, the spokesperson said.

The water main break continues to impact several lanes of traffic on State Route 741.

An estimated timeline for completing repairs is unknown, and the closure may affect the morning commute, the spokesperson said.

Drivers are encouraged to follow all posted detour signage, use alternate routes when possible, and avoid the area until repairs are complete.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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