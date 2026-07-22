Troopers identify man killed in rollover crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Authorities have identified the man killed in a rollover crash in Clark County late Tuesday night.

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Pierre Georges, 36, of Springfield died as a result of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

>>ORIGINAL COVERAGE: 1 dead, 5 others hospitalized after crash in Clark County

As previously reported, the two-car crash happened on State Route 41 near the intersection of Shrine Road in German Township at 10:10 p.m.

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An initial investigation found that a 35-year-old Springfield man was driving a Kia Soul west on SR 41 when he tried to pass a Mazda CX-9.

OSHP said the Kia driver made an improper lane change and hit the front of the Mazda.

The Mazda, driven by a 41-year-old Springfield man, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

It then went back into the road and made contact with the Kia.

Both cars went off the right side of the road and overturned, according to OSHP.

A utility pole, junction box, post and tree were struck before both vehicles stopped.

The driver of the Mazda and his passengers were transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

OSHP said the driver of the Kia and one of his two passengers were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Georges died on scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

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